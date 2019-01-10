Suif vann med 6–5 borta mot Kävlinge

Det blev en uddapoängsseger för Suif i matchen mot Kävlinge i Pingisligan på torsdagen. Laget vann med 6–5 borta.
I nästa match möter Suif Eslöv hemma på onsdag 23 januari 18.30.
Matcherna:
Magnus Molin-Anders Eriksson 3-2 (8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5)
Eric Jouti-Viktor Brodd 1-3 (8-11, 7-11, 12-10, 6-11)
Yannicke Vostes-Anthony Tran 3-0 (11-7, 11-3, 11-6)
Magnus Molin-Viktor Brodd 1-3 (3-11, 9-11, 11-5, 5-11)
Eric Jouti-Anthony Tran 1-3 (7-11, 4-11, 11-9, 8-11)
Yannicke Vostes-Anders Eriksson 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-6)
Magnus Molin-Viktor Brodd 0-1 (8-11)
Yannicke Vostes-Anthony Tran 1-0 (11-4)
Magnus Molin-Viktor Brodd 0-1 (8-11)
Yannicke Vostes-Anders Eriksson 1-0 (11-9)
Yannicke Vostes-Viktor Brodd 0-1 (9-11)