Torsdag 10 januari
Företagsannonser
Läsarshoppen
Kundservice
Bli kund
E-tidning
Vi sparar data i cookies, genom att använda våra tjänster godkänner du det. ⇒ läs mer om cookies
Sporter | 20:48

Suif vann med 6–5 borta mot Kävlinge

Annons

Det blev en uddapoängsseger för Suif i matchen mot Kävlinge i Pingisligan på torsdagen. Laget vann med 6–5 borta.

I nästa match möter Suif Eslöv hemma på onsdag 23 januari 18.30.

Matcherna:

Magnus Molin-Anders Eriksson 3-2 (8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5)

Eric Jouti-Viktor Brodd 1-3 (8-11, 7-11, 12-10, 6-11)

Yannicke Vostes-Anthony Tran 3-0 (11-7, 11-3, 11-6)

Magnus Molin-Viktor Brodd 1-3 (3-11, 9-11, 11-5, 5-11)

Eric Jouti-Anthony Tran 1-3 (7-11, 4-11, 11-9, 8-11)

Yannicke Vostes-Anders Eriksson 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-6)

Magnus Molin-Viktor Brodd 0-1 (8-11)

Yannicke Vostes-Anthony Tran 1-0 (11-4)

Magnus Molin-Viktor Brodd 0-1 (8-11)

Yannicke Vostes-Anders Eriksson 1-0 (11-9)

Yannicke Vostes-Viktor Brodd 0-1 (9-11)

Mer läsning

Elitserien | 19:46
Elitserien | 19:46

Spelarna som petas – Bandypuls TV tar ut VM-truppen: "Jag lider med honom men det finns ingen plats"

Bandypuls TV är tillbaka – och vi viger hela veckans avsnitt till VM. Här är vår VM-trupp. Med...

Längdskidåkning | 09:16
Längdskidåkning | 09:16

Stina Nilsson avslöjar hemliga kuppen – här är sanningen bakom märkliga scenerna i SVT

Under Tour de ski stod de svenska skidstjärnorna för en del märkliga citat i SVT:s intervjuer. Nu...

Längdskidåkning | 10:49
Längdskidåkning | 10:49

Målas upp som nästa storstjärna – jämförs med Johaug: "Verkligen stort"

Hon har krossat allt motstånd. Nu har Frida Karlsson börjat att kallas för "Den nya Johaug". –...

Alpin skidåkning | 09:57
Alpin skidåkning | 09:57

Svenskan i tårar efter diskningen – nu stöttas hon av superstjärnan: ”Förtjänade en plats på pallen”

Rättvikstjejen Anna Swenn-Larsson diskades och blev av med sin tredjeplats i tisdagens slalom....

Elitserien | Igår
Elitserien | Igår

Han är Brobergs oväntade derbyjoker ikväll: "Det ska bli riktigt kul"

Johan Jansson Hydling är tillbaka i träning – och snart också i match. Redan ikväll gör han...

Elitserien | 09:43
Elitserien | 09:43

Bildextra: Edsbyn tog revansch på Broberg – se alla bilderna från derbyt här

Edsbyn tog emot Broberg hemma på onsdagskvällen. Här kan du se bilderna från derbyt som Edsbyn...

Hockeyettan | Igår
Hockeyettan | Igår

HHC-forwarden om första trepoängaren och oväntade smällen i båset: "Det blev tre stygn"

Ett mål och en assist kom från Sebastian Manberg under onsdagskvällen. Utöver det fick han med...

Elitserien | Igår
Elitserien | Igår

Landslagsstjärnan berättar efter kryssmatchen – så mycket stryk får en bandyspelare på isen: "Har klarat mig med köttsår"

Per Hellmyrs är en av de spelare i elitserien som är svårast att ta bollen ifrån. Så motståndarna...

Elitserien | Igår
Elitserien | Igår

Efter magnetröntgen – här är tunga skadebeskedet för Hagberg: "Jag hade det på känn"

Motgångarna tar aldrig slut för Broberg. Nu talar det mesta för att Fritiof Hagberg missar resten...

Söderhamns Kommun | 8 jan
Söderhamns Kommun | 8 jan

Framstående fotbollsprofil har avlidit: "Han var en väldigt fin vän, och jag vet att han kommer att vara saknad"

Lasse Nyström, känd ledarprofil inom fotbollen i Hälsingland, har avlidit efter en tids sjukdom,...

Elitserien | Igår
Elitserien | Igår

Han höll sitt lag kvar i matchen i en halvlek – hetaste snackisarna från Edsbyn–Broberg

Det första derbyt slutade med skrällseger (3–2) för Broberg – en av få ljusglimtar för ett hårt...

Elitserien | Igår
Elitserien | Igår

Liverapport/Repris: Edsbyn körde ifrån Broberg – så var derbyt minut för minut

På onsdag smäller det igen mellan Edsbyn och Broberg. Bandypuls är på plats och liverapporterar...

Hockeyettan | Igår
Hockeyettan | Igår

Målfest med fem olika målskyttar – HHC tog första trepoängaren i allettan

På onsdagskvällen tog HHC emot Piteå, laget som vann den norra grundserien. Efter att ha hamnat i...

Elitserien | Igår
Elitserien | Igår

Ett sömnpiller där kocken saknades – här är de hetaste snackisarna från Vänersborg–Bollnäs

Vänersborg och Bollnäs möttes på onsdagen i ett hyperviktigt möte då det är två lag som slåss om...

Elitserien | Igår
Elitserien | Igår

Brobergs bäste – men målvakten kunde inte stoppa allt: "Edsbyn är på tok för tungt"

Henrik Rehnvall gjorde sannerligen allt han kunde – och lite till. Men den här gången räckte inte...

Elitserien | 7 jan
Elitserien | 7 jan

Struntar i bojkotten – Edsbyns fans åker till Sandviken: "Insamling till Axels minnesfond"

Flera supporterorganisationer har valt att bojkotta bortamatcherna i Sandviken. Edsbyn Red...

Elitserien | Igår
Elitserien | Igår

REPRIS: Oavgjort i nyckelmatchen – så var matchen mellan Vänersborg och Bollnäs

Vänersborg jagar en plats bland de sex första lagen i elitserien och ligger tre poäng bakom...

Elitserien | Igår
Elitserien | Igår

Wikblads dubbel bakom Edsbyns derbyrevansch på Broberg – se höjdpunkterna här

Två gånger slog Edsbyns Oscar Wikblad till mot Broberg. 2–1-målet kom att bli matchavgörande i...

Motorcykelsport | 7 jan
Motorcykelsport | 7 jan

Trots däckkatastrofen – Stålfarfar siktar på nya hastighetsrekord: "Så länge jag är klar i huvudet fortsätter jag"

Första helgen i mars 2019 är det dags för Årsunda Speed Weekend. En av deltagarna som då ska...

Längdskidåkning | 8 jan
Längdskidåkning | 8 jan

Norges rädsla – vill skydda talangen från succésvenskan: ”Låt henne slippa 'den svenska Johaug'”

Den svenska supertalangen Frida Karlsson får norrmännen att darra. Nu vädjar krönikören Esten O...

Annons